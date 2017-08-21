No Such Thing As 'VIP' In Democracy: Adityanath

The Website
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:32 pm National News Analysis

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there is no such thing as 'VIP' in a democracy, adding that the State Government's mantra is to develop each and every sector.

"Electricity was limited to just five districts in Uttar Pradesh and this is the fact that everybody knows. We said that there is no VIP in a democracy and there can be no discrimination. It cannot be that electricity will be provided only in the area, where the Chief Minister is residing. Everyone's development is the mantra of our government," Adityanath said, while addressing the public on his Saharanpur visit.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said, "Some were talking about giving Rs. 5 lakh to the police stations for celebrating festivals. Had it been given to the health and the education sector, then things would have changed."

He further said that millions of families do not have electricity connections right now.

"This government is the government of the common people, the government of the farmers. No discrimination will happen in the state. We have waived the debts of the farmers. There will be no discrimination in the name of caste-religion," Adityanath added.

(ANI)

