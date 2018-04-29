No Magic Solution To Rohingya Crisis, Says UNSC

The United Nations Security Council, after visiting the Rohingya camp here on Sunday, said that there was no magic solution.

The UNSC team comprising of delegates from five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US, and 10 other non-permanent members visited the Kutupalong refugee camp at Tombru border in Bandarban's Naikhyangchhari to assess the plight of the refugees there, as reported by the Daily Star.

Further, the delegates were debriefed by the local administration of Border Guard Bangladesh about the on-going Bangladesh crises.

The Rohingya refugees arrived at the location, holding several posters and demanding safe repatriation back to Myanmar.

As per the Daily Star, at least 700,000 Rohingya people have fled to Myanmar since violence escalated following a military crackdown in Rakhine state back in August 2017.

Bangladesh has earlier assured assistance to the UN Security Council to help in the repatriation process.

Earlier on April 16, the Myanmar government said in a Facebook post that a family of five had returned to the country from the border area between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

This claim was rejected by a Europe-based website named Rohingya Blogger which called it to be a deception, as quoted by the Al Jazeera.

ANI