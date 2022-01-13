Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Bollywood actor Govinda has added one more song to his credit as a singer with his new release 'Hello'. On Wednesday, Govinda shared the new song and made the announcement on social media, writing: “Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it! (sic).”

In 'Hello', the actor features alongside actress Nisha Sharma, who describes herself as an artist on her Instagram. The song starts with Govinda grooving to the beats in his own style, dressed in a quirky suit.

He then ropes in Sharma to match steps with him. The duo can be seen dancing around in a colourful garden and around brightly lit up streets as the actor sings: 'Hello!' The song's lyrics are also composed by Govinda in collaboration with singer Rohit Raj Sinha. The 58-year-old actor also plays the piano and twirls Sharma around in the music video.

On Instagram, the comments section of Govinda's post filled up with mixed reactions. While some were overtly excited and happy to see Govinda in a new video, several others lambasted it, with one comment summing up the general emotion on Instagram -- ‘he’s lost insight'.

The actor previously launched a music video titled 'Chasma Chadha Ke'.

Govinda is best known for films such as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Coolie No 1', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Hero No 1' and 'Dulhe Raja', among others. He was last seen in the movie 'Rangeela Raja', which received poor reviews.