Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Bollywood actor Govinda released a new music video titled 'Hello'. The video has been trolled massively and people are slamming the superstar for the same.

Bollywood actor Govinda releaseshis new music video titled 'Hello'. | Instagram/@govinda_herono1

2022-01-14T00:13:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 12:13 am

Bollywood actor Govinda has added one more song to his credit as a singer with his new release 'Hello'. On Wednesday, Govinda shared the new song and made the announcement on social media, writing: “Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it! (sic).”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

In 'Hello', the actor features alongside actress Nisha Sharma, who describes herself as an artist on her Instagram. The song starts with Govinda grooving to the beats in his own style, dressed in a quirky suit.

He then ropes in Sharma to match steps with him. The duo can be seen dancing around in a colourful garden and around brightly lit up streets as the actor sings: 'Hello!' The song's lyrics are also composed by Govinda in collaboration with singer Rohit Raj Sinha. The 58-year-old actor also plays the piano and twirls Sharma around in the music video. 

On Instagram, the comments section of Govinda's post filled up with mixed reactions. While some were overtly excited and happy to see Govinda in a new video, several others lambasted it, with one comment summing up the general emotion on Instagram -- ‘he’s lost insight'.

The actor previously launched a music video titled 'Chasma Chadha Ke'. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Govinda is best known for films such as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Coolie No 1', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Hero No 1' and 'Dulhe Raja', among others. He was last seen in the movie 'Rangeela Raja', which received poor reviews.

Govinda Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Music Video
