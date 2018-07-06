The Website
06 July 2018

Muzaffarnagar: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Up On Panchayat's Order Over 'Illicit Relationship'

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2018-07-06T13:41:56+0530

A woman was allegedly tied from a tree and beaten up on the orders of a panchayat in a village here over an "illicit relationship" with her brother-in-law's son, police said today.

The incident happened yesterday in Toda village under Ratenpuri police station in the district and came to light after a purported video of the "punishment" went viral on the social media, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

A case has been registered against eight people and three accused were arrested, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, the woman was tied from a tree and beaten over her alleged relationship with his brother's son, police said.

The panchayat was called on the allegations levelled by the in-laws of his brother's son, whose wife had left him and leaving with her parents due to the alleged relationship.

PTI

