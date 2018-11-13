﻿
Must Watch: Pakistan Steal Five Runs From Sloppy New Zealand

The Kiwis became the butt of all fielding jokes after allowing two Pakistan batsmen to run for five runs during their third ODI match in Dubai.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
2018-11-13T18:17:40+0530
New Zealand cricketers are known for their fielding abilities, But during their third ODI match against Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday, the Kiwis became the butt of all fielding jokes after allowing two Pakistan batsmen to run for five runs.

Trent Boult, who famously took a hat-trick in the first ODI match last week, removed Babar Azam with the fourth ball of the penultimate over in Pakistan innings, thus bringing Faheem Ashraf in the centre.

Ashraf flicked the next delivery towards deep square leg, where Tom Latham fielded the ball. But the wayward return started in a comedy of errors, resulting in a couple of overthrows. Watch the incident here:

Pakistan posted 279 losing eight wickets. But the match ended in a no result as it was called off when the Kiwis were at 35/1 after 6.5 overs play due to rain.

Both the teams shared the trophy, with one win each.

