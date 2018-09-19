﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Near Ganesh Pandal

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Near Ganesh Pandal

The accused lured the minor and took her behind the pandal

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Near Ganesh Pandal
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Near Ganesh Pandal
outlookindia.com
2018-09-19T13:27:20+0530

A 13-year-old  girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man during Ganesh festival in Mumbai. The girl had gone to a pandal to offer her prayers set up at Agar village in Dahanu area on Monday night.


The accused, a pandal contractor, lured the girl on some pretext, took her behind the venue and allegedly raped her there and fled, he said.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint against the accused at Dahanu police station, Katkar said.

A search was on for the accused and offences were registered against him under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual
Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

 (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Rape Ganesh Utsav/ Vinayaka Chaturthi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Loki And Scarlet Witch Getting Series on Disney's Streaming Service
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters