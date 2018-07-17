'Horrendous Acts Of Mobocracy': SC Condemns Mob Lynchings, Asks Parliament To Make New Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to become a new norm.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also passed a slew of directions to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.
The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it was the duty of state governments to ensue law and order in society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.
"Citizens cannot take law into their hands and cannot become law unto themselves," the bench said.
The bench asked the legislature to consider enacting a new penal provision to deal with offences of mob violence and provide deterrent punishment to such offenders.
The top court passed the order on a plea seeking formulation of guidelines to curb such violent incidents in the country.
The bench has now posted the PIL filed by petitioners Tushar Gandhi and Tehseen Poonawalla for further hearing on August 28 and asked the Centre and state governments to take steps to deal with such offences in pursuance of its directions.
The CJI, who pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom, did not read out measures directed by the court to deal with such offences.
(PTI)
Welcome verdict of Supreme Court but we've our reservation. Who will enforce it? The political masters will calculate the electoral gains if law is allowed to take its toll. The SC & ST [PoA] Act 1989 has been reduced to a dead letter. The ant-ilynch law, I've reason to believe, will receive similar treatment.
If, of course, the members of SC/ST could be provoked to lynch the minorities by the gau brigade only administration will act, else...........you know what. The conviction rate under the SC & ST [PoA] Act is abysmal. So will, I apprehend, be the fate of anti-Lynch law.
The Apex Court does not have any capsul to administer for inspiring dedication in human mind for performing rightous act, does it?
The ongoing administrative culture and political behaviour in the country has made some of us badly cynical but we're helpless.
