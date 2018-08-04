The Website
04 August 2018

Man Enters Former CM Farooq Abdullah's House In Jammu, Shot Dead

A man was shot dead by security forces on Saturday after he rammed his car into former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu.
A man was shot dead by security forces on Saturday after he rammed his car into former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu.

A duty officer was also injured in the incident.

The incident happened Saturday morning at Bhatindi in the outskirts of the Jammu city when the person rammed his XUV into the front gate of the former chief minister's house and continued to drive recklessly and reached the inner garden, according to witnesses.

 

Director General of Police S P Vaid said a case has been registered and an enquiry is being conducted into the breach of security.

Police said the intruder has been identified as Murad Ali Shah, whose father runs a gun shop at Bantalab in Jammu. The family hails from border area of Mendhar and was settled in Jammu city for some years.

Omar Abdullah, also a former CM of the state, said the intruder was able to gain entry through the front door and into the upper lobby of the house.

 

 

Giving details, the witnesses said that after ramming his car against the iron gate, the intruder continued to drive within the compound till he reached the house where Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah stay.

He stopped at the inner lawns and got down from the vehicle and entered into the main lobby where he ransacked the glass table and pictures hanging from the walls and started climbing the stairs leading to the bedroom, police said.

The intruder who continued ransacking everything that came his way.

He was finally shot dead, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts were on to trace his father.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

