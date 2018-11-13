Mahindra Scorpio Gets New Feature-loaded S9 Variant

The S9 variant gets the 5.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation

It’s mechanically unchanged and is still powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor

Nearly Rs 1.3 lakh more affordable than the top-spec S11 variant

The Mahindra Scorpio has received an all-new feature packed S9 variant. Priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the all-new variant gets a tonne of features while being more affordable than the top-spec S11 variant.

Slotted between the top-spec S11 and the S7 variants, the new Scorpio S9 packs most of the features from the more expensive top-end variant. It gets the 5.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation instead of the dual din music system on the S7, automatic climate control instead of regular air conditioning, and electrical ORVMs with side-turn Indicators instead of the standard OVRMs on the lower end variants.

The S9 variant also features exterior enhancements such as static bending projector headlamps and LED guide lights. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 140PS of power and a hefty 320Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox while the four-wheel drive system is still available on the top-spec S11 variant only.

With this new variant, Mahindra aims to make the Scorpio a much better value proposition than the slightly expensive Scorpio S11, which costs around Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the two-wheel drive option. Since the launch of the facelift in 2017, the Scorpio has been a strong seller for Mahindra, but with competition heating up, sales have slowed and hover around an average of 4,000 units a month. Will the new variant translate into better sales for the Scorpio? Only time will tell.

