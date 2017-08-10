The Website
10 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:06 pm National

Madras High Court Stays 'Look Out' Notice Against Karti Chidambaram

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.
Madras HC has stayed the 'look out' circular issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others in connection with a corruptiion case. 

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram had approached the Madras High Court against a lookout notice issued against him in the FEMA rules violation case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a second notice to Karti Chidambaram  in July this year for questioning regarding the inx media Case.

Karti had not appeared both times. 

Earlier, the CBI had summoned Karti between 27 June and 29 June, but Karti, through his lawyers, informed the investigating team that he needs more time before he can appear for questioning.

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

(With agency inputs)

