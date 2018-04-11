Kulgam Encounter: Army Jawan, 3 Civilian Protesters Killed

One Army man and three civilians were killed during an encounter at Khudwani area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, the police said.

The civilians were killed after clashes started between the security forces and protesters near the gunfight site early Wednesday morning.

Advertisement opens in new window

The youths were trying to disrupt the anti-militant operation. According to the sources the security forces fired bullets and pellets and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, resulting into death of three civilians.

A police spokesman said “in the encounter three civilians identified as Sarjeel Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad and Faisal Ilahi, who were injured in the cross fire have succumbed to their injuries.”

The spokesman said 12 protesters have sustained injuries and are being treated at different hospitals. “They are stated to be stable”, he added.

In ongoing encounter one Army personnel identified as Sepoy S. Gunakar Roy who was injured in the gunfight succumbed to his injuries. Two more Army personnel were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The three top separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Miwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have appealed for a shutdown on Thursday against civilian killings.

Advertisement opens in new window

Opposition, National Conference, president and MP Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the civilian killings in Kulgam.

While extending his condolences to the bereaved families, Dr Farooq said, “It’s time for PDP-BJP government and especially the chief minister to introspect and acknowledge the damage caused by their anti people policies and actions throughout the state.”

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah has also expressed profound grief over civilian killings and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Omar said it was for the Chief Minister and her conscious to answer for her government’s continued supervision of bloodshed and oppression in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, CM Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her grief at the loss of lives near an encounter site in Kulgam district.

Advertisement opens in new window

"There is an urgent need to get together to get Jammu and Kashmir out of this vicious cycle of violence and killings," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She has also paid tributes to the Army jawan who lost his life during the encounter.

Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar also presided over a meeting of party leaders and legislators and expressed dismay over the abject failure of the incumbent Chief Minister and head of the Unified Command in stopping the mayhem that has engulfed the whole state.

Sagar said, “It's really unfortunate that civilians as young as 13 yr olds are dying and that there was no accountability for such killings.”

“Ever since PDP-BJP government assumed office, Jammu & Kashmir has suffered at every level. Whether it is Jammu, Srinagar or any other part of the state, mayhem and chaos continues to run amok. We all are witness to the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Deaths and maiming of the worst order have now become a routine,” he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said, “PDP BJP government has lost the mandate to govern this state. The rising graph of unfortunate civilian killings happening under Mehbooba Mufti’s watch and ward should serve as a stark reminder for powers sitting in Delhi to accept their failures.”

The NC Provincial President reiterated that National Conference will continue to espouse the path of dialogue and reconciliation wherein both India and Pakistan need to sit together and try to evolve a consensus which would guarantee the rights and dignity to the people of J&K.