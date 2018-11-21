Kedarnath 'Qaafirana' Song Highlights Soulful Love Between Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput

The makers of 'Kedarnath' have released their third song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and growing romance between the lead pair- Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan.

Titled as 'Qaafirana', the song is soulful and an ode to the refreshing chemistry between two lovers.

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi, the song is composed and produced by ace composer Amit Trivedi and the lyrics of the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

While the trailer of the movie, which was released a few days back, set the mood for the romantic tale based on the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a spiritual journey.

The second song, 'Sweetheart' also received a positive response from the audience.

'Kedarnath' is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. The deluge, that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people, is a powerful backdrop for this romantic tale.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this will be his second collaboration with Sushant after 'Kai Po Che'.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is slated to hit the big screens on December 7, 2018. It also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Nishant Dahiya.

