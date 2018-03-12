Kashmiri Father, Who Made A Passionate Call Last Year To His Militant Son To Return Home, Announces His Son’s Death In Encounter That Killed Three

Jammu and Kashmir police today said three militants were killed early Monday morning at Hakoora Anantnag, around 60 km south of Srinagar.

Among the killed militants include Eisa Fazili. Eisa was an engineering student who left his studies in 2017 and joined militancy.

It was widely suspected that Eisa joined the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a radical outfit which calls for jihad to establish the Caliphate in Kashmir. Son of principal, Eisa went missing from his hostel room in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri on 17 August, 2017.

Advertisement opens in new window

That time his father Naeem Fazili had taken to Facebook and made a passionate call to his son to return to the family. It was first such appeal made by any parent. In the message he had appealed him to return insisting that he was not on a right track.

Today the Naeem Fazili wrote on his Facebook timeline announcing the death of his son.

According to police following credible leads of presence of militant the police and security forces started search in the Hakoora area of Anantnag district.

The police said while the search was going on the hiding militants fired upon the search party. The police said the fire was retaliated by the security forces ensuing an encounter. "In the said encounter, 3 militants were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais of Kokernag and a third militant whose identity is being ascertained."

"In the process arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades etc were recovered from the encounter site."

Police said among the killed militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed.