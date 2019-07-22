Karnataka Drama Likely To End Today As Kumaraswamy Govt Gears For Trust Vote

The Karnataka political drama is likely to see a climax on Monday as the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government gears up for a floor test in the Assembly.

The Assembly missed two deadlines on Friday set by Governor Vajubhai Vala for Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the state. Two Independent MLAs Sunday moved the Supreme Court to seek the directions to conclude the floor test on Monday before 5 PM.

Tension in JD(S)-Congress camp and the BJP is apparently at its peak with leaders pulling up their socks and making all-out efforts to fetch numbers. In pursuit, both BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Also, ahead of the trust vote, the BJP is scheduled to convene another parliamentary party meeting on Monday morning, ANI reported.

Kumaraswamy, in a last-ditch attempt, appealed the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly Session and explain how the BJP allegedly sabotaged democratic edifice and "destroyed its sanctity".

All eyes are on Speaker as the Karnataka gears up for the crucial floor test. The BJP has alleged that the Speaker has been delaying the process to gain time. And while the House is preparing for the proceedings of the day, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

The Congress-JDS government that slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs is hanging by a thread. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

Monday's trust vote, if it takes place, will end the prolonged drama that has kept all the political leaders on their toes since the rebel MLAs offered their resignations en masse.

