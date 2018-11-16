India did incredibly well to play out a goalless draw with China in an international friendly last month, but Stephen Constantine's men may not be that lucky when they take on Jordan, another traditional powerhouse in Asia, on Saturday.

India are ranked 97th, 15 places above Jordan in the FIFA rankings. But the rankings will have very little to no bearing when India travel to the western-most part of the continent for a friendly tomorrow.

A draw will be a good result for a Sunil Chhetri-less Indian side, at King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman. Despite their recent upturn in fortunes, Indians will find it very tough to match the physicality of Jordanian while also hoping for a good tactical play.

Jordan, no doubt, are winless in their four outings, but the 112th ranked side have been rubbing shoulders with good sides. In fact, they have managed to frighten 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia, albeit without Luka Modric of course, in a 1-2 friendly defeat last month. That one match is good enough reference point for the Indians to measure the likely challenge they are about to face. Yes, if Jordan field a full-strength team.

The match at the Jordan capital is in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in January-February next year. Chhetri's absence has been dubbed a "big blow" by coach Constantine, under whom India enjoyed a dream 14-match unbeaten run till it was broken by Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

With only about two months to go for the Asian Cup, the upcoming friendly provides Constantine are the last opportunities to analyse his squad and ready his backup plans.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the backline which will have Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das and probably Subhasish Bose.

India's defence impressed against Lippi's China but Constantine will be banking on his midfield and attack to have an influence in the match against a Jordan side whose form has been patchy.

Mid-fielder Jackichand Telem and left back Nishu Kumar were on Thursday included in the 22-member squad for the away international FIFA fixture.

The likes of Udanta Kumam, Pronay Halder, Halicharan Narzary and Anirudh Thapa are likely to control possession in the midfield against a Jordan side that will look to hit on the counter in the absence of a few attacking players.

In the absence of Chhetri, experienced men like Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh will need to take up the mantle up front. While the former has struggled in front of goal, the latter's form is encouraging.

Ahead of the match Constantine said, "We want to do well in the AFC Asian Cup and the clash against Jordan will aid us. Jordan are a good side and they have a number of good players in their ranks."

