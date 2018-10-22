J&K Police Warns About Fake Twitter Handle, Asks People Not To Share It

﻿
The police has requested people to not share the image of a fake Twitter account of J&K police.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Representative Image- File
2018-10-22T16:04:08+0530

 A warning of legal action was issued on account of a fake twitter handle along with an update of an offical account of the Jammu and Kashmir police was being shared on the Internet on Monday, an officer of the force said.

"An image of a fake Twitter account with an update of our official Twitter account is being shared on the Internet. We request the public not to share it," the officer said.

"We have taken cognizance of this criminal activity and necessary legal action is being initiated," he added.

The officer clarified that the official Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was @JmuKmrpolice.

"We request the people on social media networks to follow it for official and authentic updates regarding the Jammu and Kashmir police," he said.

PTI

