J&K: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the forest area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, an official said. Following information about presence of militants, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the forests of Sumlar area in the district, he said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at positions of the security forces, an official said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more detals are available.

PTI