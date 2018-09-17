Jharkhand BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey’s Feet, Drinks The Same Water

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey faced flack on social media on Monday, after a video of a party worker washing his feet and drinking that water went viral.

The incident took place on Sunday when the BJP leader from Jharkhand's Godda visited Kanhavara village of his constituency to announce the construction of a bridge.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand's Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Onlookers filmed the episode, which was also shared by Dubey on his Facebook page, however, he later deleted it. It a common custom to honour guests in Jharkhand, said Dubey, and cited Lord Krishna doing the same in Mahabharata.

“Shame on such narrow mindset,” he said. "Some day I will get the opportunity of washing Pawan's feet," said Dubey in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in July, Dubey grabbed headlines after he said that his party members fear that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi might lead to divorce.

(With ANI inputs)