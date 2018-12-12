Janhvi Kapoor Looked Stunning In A Blue Sari As She Was Honoured With ‘Rising Talent Of The Year’ Award

﻿
Actress Janhvi Kapoor was on Tuesday presented "Arts Stjerneskudd" (Shooting Star of the Year) award by the Royal Norwegian Consulate

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
Dressed in a beautiful blue saree, the "Dhadak" actress came along with her father and film producer Boney Kapoor to receive the award in the presence of Iram Haq, the acclaimed Norwegian director. The event took place at the Metro INOX in Mumbai.

Talking on the occasion, Janhvi said: "It is an honour to be present here as any form of appreciation makes me feel special and I would like to continue my good work to live up to the expectation (of audience). I will work hard."

Boney Kapoor said: "I am feeling proud as a father to be standing here next to her to receive the award. I am feeling elated to be here because every time any of my family members...my son and daughter achieve something, I feel proud."

Announcing the award, Ann Ollestad, the Consul General said: "Your performance in 'Dhadak' was excellent and we would like to recognise your talent in Norway on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Consulate General, I would like to call you the Shooting Star of the Year."

The occasion was followed by a screening of "What Will People Say" -- Norway's official entry to the Oscars 2019. The film features Indian actors like Adil Hussain, Rohit Saraf and Ekavali Khanna, among others, and also produced by an Indian producer Guneet Monga.

IANS

 

Outlook Web Bureau

