Income Tax Department Searches Premises Of Media Baron Raghav Bahl

The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe.

In a statement, Bahl said "we are a fully tax compliant entity and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents."

"I have a matter of great concern to share with the Guild. While I was in Mumbai this morning, dozens of IT officials descended on my residence and The Quint’s office for a “survey”. We are a fully tax compliant entity and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents. However, I have just spoken to the officer on my premises, one Mr Yadav, and requested him, strongly, to not try and pick up or see any other mail/document which is likely to contain very serious/sensitive journalistic material. If they do that, then we shall seek extremely strong recourse. I do hope the EG will back us on this, and thereby set a precedent for any such exercise that may happen on any other journalistic entity in the future. They should also not misuse their smartphones to take unauthorised copies of this material," Bahl said in the statement.

It is understood that the searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the ITD action to probe tax evasion by a set of business professionals.

Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

