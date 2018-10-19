ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City Vs FC Pune: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

Neither Mumbai City FC or FC Pune City will settle for anything less than a victory and the bragging rights that come along with it when they face each other in the season's first Maha Derby of Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai have started the season in an unimpressive fashion – with a 2-0 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC, followed by an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters. Pune, on the other hand, managed to eke out a 1-1 draw against Delhi Dynamos.

Pune's last league win came in this same fixture last season. They had won the home tie 1-0 before beating Mumbai 2-0 in the return leg. In fact, Mumbai have not won any of their previous three matches against Pune at home.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 19 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Key Numbers

- In the previous eight meetings, Mumbai have managed only two wins, losing five.

- Mumbai have scored eight goals in those eight matches, two less than Pune's total of 10.

- Mumbai have not won a match against Pune City in their previous three meetings.

- Starting last season, Pune have scored 13 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches, second most after Bengaluru FC (15 goals).

- Marcelinho and Alfaro scored 17 out of the 31 goals for Pune last season.

Likely XIs

Mumbai: Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Shouvik Ghosh, Arnold Issoko, Paulo Machado, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

Pune: Vishal Kaith, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Matt Mills, Martin Diaz, Lalchhuanmawia, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia, Ashique Kuruniyan, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho

Squads

Mumbai

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar;

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Arnold Issoko, Bikramjeet Singh (14), Davinder Singh, Lucian Goian, Marko Klisura, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Shouvik Ghosh;

Midfielders: Bipin Th, Matias Mirabaje, Milan Oinam, Modou Sogou, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy;

Forwards: Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafael Bastos.

Pune

Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljith Singh, Vishal Kaith;

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Sahil Panwar, Sarthak Golui, Martin Diaz, Matt Mills;

Midfielders: Adil Khan, Alwyn George, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Jonathan Vila, Marco Stankovic;

Forwards: Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojari, Robin Singh, Gabriel Fernandes, Jacob Vanlalhlimpuia.