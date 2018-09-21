Indigo Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Catches Fire At Chennai Airport

﻿
The blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, airport officials said.

21 September 2018
A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire on Thursday at the airport in Chennai while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound evening flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident as the blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, they said.

The bus caught fire as it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Since the blaze was doused immediately, preliminary assessment indicated not "much damage", either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, they added.

The authorities are looking into the incident.

PTI 

