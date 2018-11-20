The much-awaited India's tour of Australia 2018-19 kicks off with the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Wednesday at Brisbane. On the eve of the lung-opener between the two fierce rivals, India captain Virat Kohli all but established the battle rules, saying they will not cross the line but will stand up for self-respect.

Taking to media for the first time since landing in Australia, Kohli said that “I don't think anyone means to be at the centre of everything... All the noise from the outside, it's as influencing as you want it to be and I usually stay away from all of this."

The 30-year-old issued a warning, saying "if the opposition are aggressive " then "will counter it." But he assured that India will not be the first to cross the line. “We draw our own self-respect line and if we feel anyone crosses that line then we stand up for it," he added.

Rival captain Aaron Finch doesn't expect the series to be fought in right spirit, but an intense one. The 32-year-old also hailed Kohli's passion for the game.

“Virat plays the game the way that gets the best out of himself... At times that means being verbal for his team, pumping them up, being right in the contest, he loves that.

“You see how passionate he is about the game; it’ll still be fierce and he’ll have a presence out there no doubt.

“But whether it’s banter or a bit of sledging here and there, I don’t expect that,” Finch said.

Thanks to the turmoil – both on and off the field – facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year.

Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.

India will play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs during their nearly three-month-long stay Down Under.

(With Agency inputs)