India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: In-Game Interview To Be Tried In Adelaide

The new concept could be seen testing as early as the first session on Day 1.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
2018-12-05T22:16:40+0530
In its bid to stay relevant and catch up with the shortest formats of the game, Test cricket for the first time will witness in-game interviews during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide starting Thursday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Aussie captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer, among others, the network had received final signoffs from the Internal Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia and the national team on the eve of the match.

And the new concept could be seen testing as early as the first session on day one.

The in-game interview has become a part and parcel of the shorter formats of the game, with various T20 leagues around the world fondly adopting the concept. It, in a way, allows fans to have a different perspective on the action, listening to the players themselves.

A full introduction to the traditional format of the game, considered the purest form of the sport, may take some time. But with Test cricket having a long period of 'inaction,' something like in-game interview may, up to some extent, help enliven the game which is fighting for relevance in a fast-paced world.

