10 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:29 am National

Indian Army Is In 'No War, No Peace' Mode Against Chinese Military In Doklam, Say Sources

In military parlance, no war, no peace mode refers to a confrontation or face-off position with enemies.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-10T10:30:19+0530

The Indian Army is in a 'no war, no peace' mode against the Chinese military in Dokalam and status quo continues in the area, official sources said today.

They said there has been no specific movement of troops and weapons by the Indian Army in the area, adding whatever "movement" is taking place is for maintenance purpose.

Asked specifically about reports of sending of troops from the Sukna-based 33 Corps to Dokalam, the sources said there has been no enhancement of army personnel in the India- Bhutan-China trijunction.

We are in no war no peace mode in Dokalam, the sources said.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory and says Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over it. (PTI) 

or just type initial letters