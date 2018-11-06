Rohit Sharma is on the verge of overtaking Virat Kohli as India's leading scorer in T20I cricket. The stand-in skipper needs just 11 runs to become India’s highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit had a rare off-day with the bat in the first T20I match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. The stand-in skipper managed only six runs as India struggled to chase down a below-par target of 110 runs.

But the 31-year-old is expected to perform in Lucknow when the two teams meet for the second time in two days. And one of the many incentives to do well in the match will be the chance to overtake Kohli, probably the biggest name when it comes to batting.

Kohli is currently the leading scorer in T20Is for India with 2102 runs from 62 games. Rohit has 2092 runs from 85 matches. Known for his strokeplay, Rohit is one of the two players to have hit three hundreds in T20Is.

If Rohit manages to score 49 runs, he will overtake Brendon McCullum as the player with third most runs in the format, behind Martin Guptill (2271) and (2190).