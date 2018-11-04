Welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

West Indies Innings

Over 12 || Score 64/5 (Rovman Powell 2; Carlos Brathwaite 3)

One tidy over from Krunal Pandya. Only a single off the last ball. Rovman Powell failed to score from the first balls. but managed to take a single. In the previous over,

Kuldeep Yadav conceded four runs.

Over 10 || Score 49/5 (Darren Bravo 5; Rovman Powell 1)

Krunal Pandya got his first wicket. Dismissed Kieran Pollard, caught by Manish Pandey at long on.

Wicket: Kieran Pollard c Manish Pandey b Krunal Pandya 14(26)

Two runs from the over. Rovman Powell is the new man.

Over 9 || Score 47/3 (Kieron Pollard 14; Darren Bravo 4)

Good start from Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman bowler leaked only three runs, all singles to continue to frustrate the Windies.

Over 8 || Score 44/3 (Kieron Pollard 12; Darren Bravo 3)

Debutant Krunal Pandya conceded 10 runs from his first over. Kieran Pollard hit the third delivery for a six over long-on.

Over 7 || Score 34/3 (Kieron Pollard 5; Darren Bravo 2)

Jasprit Bumrah returned for second over and leaked only three runs even as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo look to start afresh. In the previous over, Khaleel Ahmed conceded only two runs.

Over 5 || Score 29/3 (Kieron Pollard 2; Darren Bravo 0)

Jasprit Bumrah struck in his first over. Shimron Hetmyer. The in-form Windies captain got a massive top edge. Dinesh Karthik completed the catch.

Wicket: Shimron Hetmyer c Dinesh Karthik b Jasprit Bumrah 10(7)

Seven runs and a wicket from the over. Darren Bravo is the new man.

Over 4 || Score 22/2 (Shimron Hetmyer 5; Kieron Pollard 0)

Shai Hope, who's looking in great touch, departed after making 14 runs thanks to a run out. Comedy of errors. Both the Windies batsmen were caught running towards the same end.

Wicket: Shai Hope run out 14(10)

Kieron Pollard in the new man for the windies.

Maiden over for Khaleel.

Over 3 || Score 22/1 (Shai Hope 14; Shimron Hetmyer 5)

Umesh Yadav got the wicket of Denesh Ramdin, off the second ball.

Wicket: Denesh Ramdin c Dinesh Karthik b Umesh Yadav 2(5)

New man Shimron Hetmyer hit the second ball he faced for a four. Six runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 2 || Score 16/0 (Shai Hope 13; Denesh Ramdin 2)

Another eight runs. Khaleel Ahmed started his spell with control and precision but ended up leaking eight runs with Shai Hope hitting the last ball for a four.

Over 1 || Score 8/0 (Shai Hope 8; Denesh Ramdin 0)

Umesh Yadav opened the proceedings. A dot ball, then the first boundary of the day, thanks to debutant Krunal Pandya's poor handling of the ball after it was middled by Shain Hope. A couple of dot balls, then a four. A dot to end the eight-run over.

TOSS

Rohit Sharma won the toss, and India will bowl first.

A host of debutants in the match. Krunal Pandya is making his India debut, while Khaleel Ahmed is playing his first T20I match.

Windies handed T20I debuts to Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Khari Pierre. Thomas and Allen have featured in the ODIs, but Pierre is getting his first cap today.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Windies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin(w), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

Last time India beat the West Indies in the shortest format of the game was way back in 2014, in a World Twenty20 match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Since then, India have lost another three in four meetings, with one match ending a no result thanks to the rain.

In absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is leading the team in the three-match series. Wins in the Test and ODI series will give India confidence. But the Windies are an altogether different team when it comes to T20Is.

They are the reigning World champions. Despite bringing a relatively inexperienced team, the Windies can still challenge the Indians.

Squads:

India XII: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.