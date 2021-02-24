You Need Covid Negative Report If You Are Traveling To Delhi From These 5 States

Amid the surge of Covid cases in five states in India, the Delhi Government on Wednesday decided to make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report, officials said. People travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab by flights, trains or buses will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday to March 15.

The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

The requirement of the negative Covid-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in Covid-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers are still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

