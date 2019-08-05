﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  We Feel Vajpayee Ji's Absence The Most Today, Says Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

We Feel Vajpayee Ji's Absence The Most Today, Says Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba's tweet came hours after the government announced the imposition of Section 144, restricting the movement of more than four people in Jammu and Srinagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
We Feel Vajpayee Ji's Absence The Most Today, Says Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti and party leaders wave at supporters during a public rally organised to celebrate party's 20th Foundation Day, in Srinagar. (File photo: PTI)
We Feel Vajpayee Ji's Absence The Most Today, Says Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T08:37:23+0530
Also Read

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee following a massive security build-up in the Valley, snapping of mobile internet services and the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in several areas.

"Vajpayee Ji, despite being a BJP leader, empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most," PDP chief tweeted.

Mehbooba's tweet came hours after the government announced the imposition of Section 144, restricting the movement of more than four people in Jammu and Srinagar.

The state government suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts will remain shut till further notice.

Reacting to these developments, she said: "Those who accused us of rumour-mongering realise that our fears weren't misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended and section 144 enforced isn't normal by any standard."

She further said those who are "celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far-reaching consequences of any unilateral action that'll be taken by the Centre."

In her earlier tweets, the PDP chief, over the alleged house arrest of the leaders, said that the voices of people who fought for peace are being muzzled.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J-K," she tweeted.

"The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she further wrote.

Kashmir has been on the edge after a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage.

Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah Satya Pal Malik Atal Behari Vajpayee Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir National
Next Story : Live Updates: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Under House Arrest; Internet Snapped In Parts Of J&K
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters