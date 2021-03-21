March 21, 2021
Poshan
Uttar Pradesh: 3 Men Convicted For Gang-Raping Minor, Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

The three convicts gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district in March 2019, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Representational Image
Three persons on Saturday were sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. 

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on each of the convicts.

Additional District Government Counsel Pushpendra Kumar Mishra said the judgement was delivered by a special judge of additional district and session court Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in March 2019 and the three men forced her to continue a physical relationship with them for three months which led her to become pregnant, officials said.

The girl narrated her whole ordeal to her family in July after her health deteriorated.

The convicts had also forced her to take contraceptive pills, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

