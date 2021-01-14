UP: Men Arrested For Asking Muslims To Go To Pakistan In A Video

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar arrested two people after a video showed them hurling abuses at the Muslim community and asking its members to go to Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Shikarpur area here and the arrests were made after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Many more people can be seen in the video on motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harendra Kumar said the provocative video was uploaded on social media by the accused on Wednesday.

When the superintendent of police was asked if there was a rally at the time the video was shot, he said it is a matter of investigation.

(With PTI inputs.)

