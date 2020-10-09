October 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Man Beheads Wife After Heated Argument, Walks With Severed Head To Police Station

UP Man Beheads Wife After Heated Argument, Walks With Severed Head To Police Station

According to police, the accused had a quarrel with his wife and in a fit of rage, he chopped her head with a sharp edged weapon and carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered.

PTI 09 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Man Beheads Wife After Heated Argument, Walks With Severed Head To Police Station
Representational Image
Horrifying Incident: UP Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, carries head to police station
UP Man Beheads Wife After Heated Argument, Walks With Severed Head To Police Station
outlookindia.com
2020-10-09T13:42:54+05:30

In a horrifying incident, a man on Friday decapitated his wife suspecting infidelity and walked with her severed head to the police station where he surrendered.

According to police, the accused, Chinnar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla (35) at around 7.30 am in their Netanagar locality house.

In a fit of rage, Yadav chopped his wife's head with a sharp edged weapon and carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered, Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

A video of the accused walking on the road holding his wife's chopped head has gone viral on social media, police said.

Police have arrested Yadav and recovered the weapon used for the murder. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, they said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail In Fodder Scam Case, But To Remain In Jail

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India Murder Viral Photos Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos