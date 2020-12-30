December 30, 2020
Corona
40-Year-Old Man Beaten, Taken Around Village On Donkey For Harassing Woman

The villagers alleged that the man barged into the house of the woman and harassed her, but was caught when she raised an alarm.

PTI 30 December 2020
Representational Image
A 40-yr-old man was beaten up for allegedly harassing a woman and then taken around the village on a donkey with his face painted black, police officials said on Wednesday.

The video of the purported incident of Tuesday night has gone viral on social media, they said.

The villagers alleged that the man barged into the house of the woman and harassed her, but was caught when she raised an alarm.

Her family members beat the man up, painted his face black, made him sit on a donkey and took him around the village in the night, police said.

Taking note of the viral video, police lodged a case and took two people into custody, SSP of Budaun Sankalp Sharma said, adding investigations are underway.

