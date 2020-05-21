UP Congress Chief Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody Over Bus Row

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested in Agra on Wednesday evening by the Lucknow police, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The Congress leader produced before a magistrate last evening. He was taken for medical examination at the Civil Hospital in Mahanagar and then taken to a temporary jail.

Talking to reporters in Lucknow during his medical examination, Lallu said, "Such cases and jail sentences are a reward for a political worker. The government can heap cases on me and keep me in jail but they should provide immediate relief to migrant workers."

On Wednesday, Lallu was granted bail by an Agra court and released before being rearrested by a team of Lucknow police in a second case filed in connection with the Congress' standoff with the UP government over the arrangement of buses for migrant workers.

Media convenor of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Lallan Kumar said Lallu was granted bail and released by a local court in Agra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

But soon after, he was arrested by a team of Lucknow police in connection with a second case filed against him at Hazratganj police station on Tuesday night, Lallan Kumar said.

Lallu was first arrested in Agra on Tuesday for sitting on a dharna to protest against permission not being granted by the UP government to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress to enter the state.

"A case has been registered against Ajay Kumar Lallu under various sections of the IPC and Epidemic Act at Fatehpur Sikri police station. Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday evening, and he along with other Congress leaders were put in Police Lines." Senior Superintendent of Police of Agra Babloo Kumar had said.

On Tuesday night another FIR against Lallu and Sandeep Singh, who is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's secretary, and others was lodged at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating and forging documents.

Hundreds of buses massed by the Congress on the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border for migrant workers turned back Wednesday evening, signalling an end to the party’s row with the UP government on the issue of transporting migrants back to their homes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)