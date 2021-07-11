Two Suspected Terrorists Arrested by ATS In Kakori Outside Lucknow

In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorist Squad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reportedly arrested two terrorists from the town of Kakori. As per reports, the two terrorists have been linked to Al Quaeda and had been hiding inside a house in Kakori, located outside of the capital city of Lucknow.

The arrests came following a tip-off to the ATS team which had been tracking the duo and keeping tabs on their movement for a week now. According to a report in ABP, the duo had been planning a terror attack in the state capital using "human bombs". A bmb disposal squad has also been called into the area.

As per reports on Sunday, the area near the house in which the terrorists had been holed up has been sealed. No person is allowed to enter the area as of now and houses in the vicinity have all been evacuated as part of safety measures.

The arrest was made after an ATS team led by IG GK Goswami and apprehended the duo. The ID also told reporters that the handlers of the two terrorists, identified as Minaz and Masruddin, were from Pakistan.

Reported also suggested that the house in which the two were holed up belonged to a person named Shahid. Another person named Wasim had been living in the house as a tenant for 15 years.

The ATS has recovered two "pressure cooker" bombs along with a detonator and explosives weighing 6-7 kg from the house in question.

While the motives of the attackers remain unclear, some reports suggest that the terrorists planned to attack certain members of the BJP leadership including MPs and leaders in Lucknow. Kakori is close to the residence of BJP leader Kaushal Kishore.

Further investigation is currently ongoing.

