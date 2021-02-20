Toolkit Case: 'Plan Was To Create Unrest In India', Police Tell Delhi HC

Delhi police on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the document shared by climate activist Disha Ravi was not just a toolkit and said: “the entire purpose of making this toolkit was a conspiracy between the accused.”

The police said that the real plan was to defame India and create unrest in India.

Delhi police told the court that Disha Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails, other evidence and was aware of legal actions which shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit.

“Disha Ravi was part of the Indian chapter of global conspiracy to defame India, create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest,” said police.

The court was hearing Ravi’s bail plea.

While seeking her custody, the police had told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the toolkit and many other people were involved in the matter.

A Delhi court on Friday had sent Ravi to three-day judicial custody after her five-day police custody expired.

The Delhi high court on Friday heard Ravi's plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material concerning the FIR lodged against her.

The high court, in its order, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand on affidavit that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on February 13 and was produced before a court here seeking her police custody for seven days.

(With PTI inputs.)

