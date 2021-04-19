'I Will Kiss My Husband'; Couple Without Masks Misbehaves With Police In Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his wife after the couple allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday, officials said.

In the purported video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks.

According to police, the couple were not wearing face mask and didn’t have curfew pass. During the argument the woman said, "He is my husband, if I want I will kiss him."

The woman said " I am a police officer's daughter," while misbehaving with the police personnel.

Police have registered a case against Pankaj and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. The couple, travelling in a car, misbehaved with the policemen when they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing a mask. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay the fine and started arguing with them.

They were taken to Darya Ganj police station and the man arrested, police officials said.

