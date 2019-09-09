﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Son Chops Father Into Pieces For Not Allowing Him To Play PUBG

Son Chops Father Into Pieces For Not Allowing Him To Play PUBG

"Raghuveer Kumbar chopped his father into pieces," police said, adding that he has been taken into custody.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Son Chops Father Into Pieces For Not Allowing Him To Play PUBG
A poster of PUBG mobile game
Son Chops Father Into Pieces For Not Allowing Him To Play PUBG
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T15:42:17+0530

In a shocking incident, a son killed his father for disallowing him to play PUBG game. The incident took place in Karnataka's Siddheshwar Nagar early on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar, a retired police officer. The accused, Raghuveer Kumbar, has been arrested, police said.

The police said that after Shankar disallowed his son Raghuveer Kumbar from playing addictive mobile game PUBG, an argument broke between the two and Shankar cut off the Internet connection.

"After the Internet was disconnected, Raghuveer Kumbar thrashed Shankar badly. He locked up other family members in a room and killed his father," police said.

"Raghuveer Kumbar chopped his father into pieces," police said, adding that he has been taken into custody.

The deceased, Shankar, had retired from police service just three months ago.

(With ANI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka Crime Murder National
Next Story : European Clubs Divided Over UEFA Champions League Reform
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters