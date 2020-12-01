December 01, 2020
Corona
Serum Institute Says ‘Incident With Volunteer No Way Induced By Vaccine’

Serum Institute is all set to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 December 2020
After a massive controversy over a trial volunteer in Chennai alleging adverse effects including ‘virtual neurological breakdown, memory loss and behavioural changes’, the Oxford coronavirus vaccine is "safe and immunogenic", the Serum Institute of India said today.

In a statement, the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute also defended its legal notice to sue the volunteer, saying it was sent to "safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned."

Serum Institute is all set to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit.

"The COVISHIELD vaccine is safe and immunogenic. The incident with the Chennai volunteer though highly unfortunate was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition," Serum Institute said in its statement on what it called the "serious adverse event" reported by the volunteer.

 

