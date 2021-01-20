January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Schools In Haryana To Reopen For Classes 6 To 8 From First Week Of February

Schools In Haryana To Reopen For Classes 6 To 8 From First Week Of February

After remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Schools In Haryana To Reopen For Classes 6 To 8 From First Week Of February
Representational image.
Schools In Haryana To Reopen For Classes 6 To 8 From First Week Of February
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T17:07:12+05:30
Also read

After almost a 6-month hiatus, schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he said.

“The COVID cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week,” the minister told reporters here.

He said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 will be taken later.

After remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

Over 150 students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders.

In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Telangana Healthworker Dies After Jab; Officials Say Death Unrelated To Covid Vaccine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Schools COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos