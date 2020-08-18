SC Verdict On PM CARES 'Resounding Blow To Nefarious Designs' Of Rahul Gandhi: BJP

August 18, 2020
The apex court has refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

PTI 18 August 2020
BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday described the Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund as a "resounding blow to the nefarious designs" of Rahul Gandhi and his "band of rent a cause" activists.

The apex court has refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"The verdict by the Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of ‘rent a cause’ activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates," Nadda tweeted.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Nadda said his "rants" have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has "overwhelmingly" contributed to the PM CARES fund.

With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul and his 'rent a cause activist army" mend their ways or embarrass themselves further, he asked.

The BJP president alleged that the Gandhi family treated PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) as its "personal fiefdom for decades brazenly transferred citizens’ hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts".

"The country very well know that the orchestrated smear campaign against PM CARES is an attempt by the Congress to wash its sins," he said.

Gandhi had earlier tweeted "PM CARES for Right To Improbity" while tagging a news report that alleged the Prime Minister's Office had denied an RTI application seeking information on the fund.

The SC judgement came on a PIL, filed by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation, seeking a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to the NDRF. 

