Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case: ED Moves Delhi HC For Cancellation Of Bail To Vadra

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
The Enforcement Directorate (EC) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court in New Delhi on April 1.

The plea filed through advocate, ED Prosecutor D P Singh, said the protection granted to Vadra would be detrimental for the purpose of investigation.

Besides Vadra, the agency has also challenged the anticipatory bail granted to his close aide Manoj Arora.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

