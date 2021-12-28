Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

When the Police data of deaths due to road accidents in Noida and Greater Noida was compared with Uttar Pradesh health department's data of Covid-19 deaths, it was found that the former claimed more lives in 2020 and 2021.

Official data says that more people died in Road accidents than due to Covid-19 in Noida and Greater Noida | Stock Images and AP

2021-12-28T17:46:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 5:46 pm

More people got killed in road crashes across Noida and Greater Noida than coronavirus in the two years of 2020 and 2021, according to Uttar Pradesh's health department data.

Official data from Uttar Pradesh health department says that Covid-19 infection has so far claimed 468 lives in the two cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. While on the other hand, road crashes ended 380 lives in 2020 and 320 in 2021 across the district, totalling 700 deaths during the two-year period, showed Gautam Buddh Nagar police data accessed by PTI.

The data for road crashes did not include figures for the ongoing month of December.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi,  which currently has 56 active cases of Covid-19, accounting for nearly 18 per cent of UP's active cases, showed the official data updated till Monday.

The district had recorded its first Covid-19 case in March 2020 and its fatality due to the virus on May 8 as the pandemic enraged across the country.

According to the police figures, a total of 1,442 incidents of road crashes have been recorded in the district in two years – 745 in 2020 and 697 in 2021.

In these road crash incidents 1,032 people also injured in two years -- 528 in 2020 and 504 in2021, it showed.

In pre-pandemic years, Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded 987 incidents of road crashes in 2017, 1,007 in 2018 and 1,162 in 2019, with 423, 452 and 499 deaths in each year, respectively, the data showed.

(With PTI Inputs)

