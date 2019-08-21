﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  3 Killed As Flood Relief Helicopter Crashes In Rain-Hit Uttarkashi

3 Killed As Flood Relief Helicopter Crashes In Rain-Hit Uttarkashi

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the flood affected people in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
3 Killed As Flood Relief Helicopter Crashes In Rain-Hit Uttarkashi
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand.
PTI Photo
3 Killed As Flood Relief Helicopter Crashes In Rain-Hit Uttarkashi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T14:04:54+0530

A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, killing three persons on board, an official said

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO said all the three persons, who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. A team of 10 members has been sent to the site of the crash.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

Three persons who were on-board the helicopter include Captain Lal, Co-pilot Shailesh and a local person Rajpal.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for strength to the family members of the deceased.

Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing.

(With Agency Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand Floods National
Next Story : India’s Largest Biscuit Manufacturer Parle Says It Could Slash 10,000 Jobs Amid Slowdown: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters