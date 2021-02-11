Rahul To Address Kisan Mahapanchayat In Rajasthan Tomorrow

During his two-day visit to Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold farmers' meetings from Friday.

The first meeting that Gandhi will be addressing is going to be held at a wholesale market in Hanumangarh's Pilibanga at 11.30 am, followed by the second meeting in Padampur in Sri Ganganagar at 3 pm.

The next day, he will reach Kishangarh airport and in Ajmer district and visit Tejaji temple in Sursura and hold dialogues with farmers.

Later, he will interact with farmers in Rupangarh and address a farmers rally at Makrana in Nagaur district.

(With PTI inputs.)

