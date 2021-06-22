Rahul Gandhi Releases White Paper On Covid, Says Aim Is To Help Nation Prepare For Possible Third Wave

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper on the government at the Centre’s management of Covid-19 and said that the aim of this white paper is not to finger-point at the government but to help the nation prepare for the possible third wave of the coronavirus infection. “Blueprint on how to react to the third wave... to provide the government with information and insight on what went wrong (handling the second wave),” he said.

Addressing the media during a live session on his Twitter handle, the Congress leader said, “The whole country knows that a third wave will strike. It’s clear that the management of the first and second wave of Covid was disastrous, and we’ve tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of Covid as the virus is mutating.”

"There were certain reasons as to why it was disastrous, we've tried to point out those reasons in our white paper. This is a blueprint about how to react to the third wave which is going to come," he said.

"It is our intention to provide the government with information and insights into what went wrong," Gandhi said.

The aim of this white paper is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection, he said.

Asserting that the central pillar to fight Covid is vaccination, Gandhi said it is important that "we cross bridge of 100 per cent vaccination as soon as possible".

He also urged the government to treat all states equally for Covid-19 vaccinations, asserting that there should be no bias and they should not be viewed as BJP or opposition states.

