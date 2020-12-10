Push For Four Chances To Clear JEE Main In 2021

Engineering aspirants may get as many as four chances to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Main in 2021.

The Union education ministry is “positively” examining a proposal to increase the number of the JEE Main attempts from the current two to four to provide flexibility to students and reduce their examination stress.

According to the proposal, the National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the test once in every month, starting with the first in February end.

“Suggestion for conducting the JEE (Main) 2021 four times in a year will be examined positively,” the ministry said in a statement.

For the ranking of the candidate, his/her best performance will be considered,” the ministry said in a statement.

This came after education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with teachers, parents and students online on upcoming competitive and board exams. During the interaction, students demanded that the number of attempts for JEE Main and JEE Advanced should be increased.

The ministry also said that there will not be any change in the syllabus for the JEE Main exam in 2021. It will remain the same as it was the previous year.

The ministry had recently asked the NTA to revise the syllabus for the JEE Main because of 30 per cent cut in the central board of secondary education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 9 to 12. However, it subsequently came to the knowledge of the ministry that many of the states’ secondary school examination boards had not reduced their syllabus.

Given the scenario, the ministry is looking at a suggestion to prepare JEE Main 2021 questions papers in such a manner that matches the level of all secondary school examination board students’ preparedness.

“A proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics),” the ministry said.

Responding to the students’ question about the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental courses in 2021, the minister said the schedule for the test was being finalised in consultation with the ministry of health and family welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

There will not be any change in the syllabus of the NEET as well, he added.

Amid students’ vociferous demand for conducting the board examinations in May, the minister said that consultations with the stakeholders were on to decide the dates of the board examinations.

“It will be announced soon based on the feedback from stakeholders,” he added.

Replying to a question on the possibility of the cancellation or postponement of the practical exams of classes 10 and 12 board exams, the minister said that though the CBSE was yet to take a final decision on the dates for conducting the board examinations, alternatives to the practical exams would be explored in case of the students who would not be able to appear for the practical exams.

“Consultations with the stakeholders are in progress,” he said.

