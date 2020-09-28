Punjab CM To Move Supreme Court Over New Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his government will approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching away the rights of states.

Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others held a sit-in protest against the new farms laws. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, claiming they would "destroy" the farming community. "I have said we will take this matter forward. The President has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Stating that his government would take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said, “two advocates from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them.”

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers all over the country, especially in Punjab. According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, Singh said they had the right to do so as “you (the centre) are taking away their livelihood”. He also added that the Centre had snatched away all rights from state governments. "Now you have taken away (the states’ rights over) the farm sector. What will you leave the states with? Will you leave us with any right or not? You have taken away everything (from states). How will we run our states?" Amarinder Singh questioned.

