December 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J-K's Pulwama, Civilian Injured

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J-K's Pulwama, Civilian Injured

The search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon said a police official.

PTI 09 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J-K's Pulwama, Civilian Injured
Representational Image
PTI
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J-K's Pulwama, Civilian Injured
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T09:30:15+05:30
Also read

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

A civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

Two ultras have been killed so far in the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amit Shah's Talks With Farmer Leaders Fail, No Meeting With Govt Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Srinagar Terrorism LoC: Line of Control Jammu and kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos