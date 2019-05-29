﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Prominent Opposition Leaders, CMs, Governors, Former PMs Invited For Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

Prominent Opposition Leaders, CMs, Governors, Former PMs Invited For Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Prominent Opposition Leaders, CMs, Governors, Former PMs Invited For Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File Photo
Prominent Opposition Leaders, CMs, Governors, Former PMs Invited For Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T11:33:37+0530

All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on Thursday, highly-placed sources said Tuesday.

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.

They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.

The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.

The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal Ram Nath Kovind Rahul Gandhi Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Election Results Elections BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Three Indians Charged In Million-Dollar Fraud Scheme In US, Accessed Senior Citizens’ Computers Without Authorization
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters